Police take up position near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ROME Italy is adopting heightened security measures following Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said, adding the risk of further deadly attacks should not be underestimated.

In a television address, Renzi also said Italy stood by France after the attacks, which he said were against "all of humanity" and against "our way of life".

Following the address, Renzi was to preside over an extraordinary meeting of Italy's national security council. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had been expected to arrive in Rome on Saturday and fly onto Paris on Sunday, but he cancelled his visit following the attacks.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by John Stonestreet)