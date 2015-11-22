PARIS Nov 22 Libya's main armed factions will
be committing suicide unless they stop fighting each other and
take on Islamic State's growing presence in the North African
country, France's defence minister said on Sunday.
Islamic State militants have tightened their grip on central
Libya and carried out summary executions, beheadings and
amputations, the United Nations said last week, in a further
illustration of the country's descent into anarchy.
"Libya preoccupies me very much," French Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio, nine days after Islamic
State gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris.
Libya has slipped deeper into chaos with two rival
governments, each backed by a multitude of armed factions, which
has allowed Islamic State jihadists to gain a foothold. They
also control larger areas of Iraq and Syria.
"Daesh (Islamic State) is in Libya because it can exploit
the internal rivalries ... If we reunite these forces, Daesh
will cease to exist," Le Drian said.
Le Drian called for a international summit bringing together
neighbouring countries as soon as possible to get some kind of
political agreement in Libya.
"It is an emergency. Tunisia is nearby, Egypt is nearby,
Algeria is directly concerned, Niger, Chad ... these countries
need to be able to organise a forum with the support of
international organisations and the United Nations," he said.
Le Drian said a French warship was in the area with other
ships from Belgium, Britain and Germany as part of a European
effort to tackle illegal migration in the Mediterranean Sea.
He also said the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle,
deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to back France's
involvement in air strikes in Iraq and Syria, would be fully
operational from Monday.
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday France
would step up its attacks against Islamic State targets in
Syria. He has also called for a grand coalition, including the
United States and Russia, to eradicate Islamic State, and is due
to meet with Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin next week.
