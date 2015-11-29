* Comments shift emphasis of debate following Nov. 13
PARIS, Nov 29 The social exclusion of young
Muslims in France partly explains their radicalisation, and the
government must give people from poor suburbs more hope of
success to reduce the risk of more violent attacks, a cabinet
minister said on Sunday.
Following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris which killed 130
people and stunned France, several senior socialist ministers as
well as conservative and far-right opposition leaders have said
poverty or discrimination could not excuse violence.
But, shifting the emphasis in the debate, Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron told Canal Plus television: "Exclusion is a fact
of life in France. I am not saying that this explains or excuses
what has happened, but those young people who have been
radicalised ... often have no more faith in society."
At least four of the gunmen who killed people in cafes and a
concert hall in the suicide bomb and shooting attacks in Paris
were French citizens. Some came from a depressed neighbourhood
of Brussels.
Fellow government minister Segolene Royal, in a rebuke to
Macron over previous remarks on the issue, said she strongly
disagreed with comments that appeared to exonerate the killers.
"The attacks were enough of a shock, there is no need to add
guilt to it. There is absolutely no need for statements like
this," Royal, minister for energy and environment, told iTELE
television.
Macron is a former Rothschild banker whose efforts to make
the French economy and labour market more flexible have come
under fire from the left of the ruling socialist party.
Macron, 37, said the French republican system had failed if
job applicants with a Muslim first name were four times less
likely to get an interview, referring to an October study by the
Institut Montaigne.
He added that the political elite shared some responsibility
for the exclusion of young Muslims. "We must provide a place for
everyone, that too is brotherhood," he said referring to the
French Republican motto of "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity".
"There is no need for self-flagellation but the
responsibility of every political leader is to understand and to
explain, not to excuse, and to make sure it does not happen
again," he said in remarks recorded for Sunday's programme on
Friday.
"To understand is not to excuse or justify," he said.
He added that as economy minister he would do all he could
to make sure there is more social mobility.
In 2005, youths in France torched thousands of cars during
weeks of clashes with police, the worst urban violence there in
40 years. Many residents of poor suburbs said then that the
government was not addressing their problems.
