REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
LONDON Nov 16 French stock market futures slid on Monday, dragging down other European equity futures, while German two-year bond yields hit a record low in the wake of Friday's attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people.
Futures on France's CAC and on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 both fell 1.5 percent. Futures on Germany's DAX declined by 1.4 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.8 percent.
German Bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 157.29 points, while German two-year government bond yields hit a record low. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.