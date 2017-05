PARIS An attack at a high school in southeastern France on Thursday was "a crazy act by a fragile young man fasinated by firearms," Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said.

Vallaud-Belkacem was visiting the town of Grasse where the teenage student opened fire, injuring three people, including the headmaster, in an attack carried out after he had watched American-style mass shooting videos.

