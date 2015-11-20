(Adds details)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT Nov 20 Moroccan authorities last month
arrested Yassine Abaaoud, a younger brother of the suspected
Islamic State mastermind of the Paris attacks after he arrived
in his father's hometown of Agadir, a Moroccan security source
said on Friday.
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the Belgian militant of Moroccan origin,
28, is believed to have orchestrated last week's coordinated
bombings and shootings that killed 129 people. He was among
those later killed in a police raid in a Paris suburb.
Yassine was arrested last month after his plane landed in
Agadir and has been held in custody since, a Moroccan security
source, who declined to be named, told Reuters. "He has been
held for about one month now," the source said.
It was unclear why Abdelhamid's younger brother had
travelled to Morocco or whether he has ties with the militant
cell in Europe. The source declined to give further details on
the arrest.
But Moroccan security officials had provided information
that helped their French counterparts launch a raid in the Paris
suburb of St. Denis on Wednesday, sources have said, where
Abdelhamid was killed.
Morocco's king is in France and was expected to meet
President Francois Hollande on Friday.
A French police source said four representatives of the
Moroccan security services were in Paris on Tuesday to meet the
heads of judicial police.
Moroccan authorities have arrested scores of suspected
Islamic State militants in recent months. On Monday, police had
detained four people linked to the group, the country's interior
ministry said.
That cell was planning attacks using explosives, while its
leader had close ties to Moroccans fighting with the Islamic
State in Syria and Iraq (ISIS) in order to obtain logistic
support. It did not give details of those contacts.
Around 1,500 Moroccan nationals are fighting with armed
groups in Syria and Iraq, 220 have returned home and been jailed
and 286 have been killed, authorities said earlier this year.
Nearly 158 women and 135 children have also gone there.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey,
Janet Lawrence and Giles Elgood)