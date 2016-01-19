(Refiles Jan 13 story adding latest arrest in Morocco in
paragraph 10)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Philip Blenkinsop
AIT OURIR, Morocco, Jan 19 A few weeks before
she was killed in a raid by French special forces beside the
suspected ringleader of last November's Paris attacks, Hasna Ait
Boulahcen packed her bags and said her last farewells to
relatives in Morocco.
The 26-year-old Parisian's almost two-month-long trip to her
father's home town of Ait Ourir proved to be one of the last
stops on her journey from fun-loving party girl to devout Muslim
- and possibly Islamist militant.
Conversations with relatives and family friends shed light
not only on her transformation but also on the role of Moroccan
intelligence in helping services in France and Belgium trying to
counter the threats of Islamist militant attacks.
Ait Boulahcen's stay in Ait Ourir from early August until
late September is now part of the investigation into the attacks
which killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State, and
has increasingly drawn in Morocco's intelligence services.
On Nov. 18, five days after the Paris attacks, she and her
cousin Abdelhamid Abaaoud were killed in a barrage of bullets
when special services opened fire on the apartment she had led
him to in the French capital, possibly as a hideout.
Morocco provided the tip-off that enabled French police to
locate Abaaoud, has been holding Abaaoud's brother Yassine since
October and has issued an arrest warrant for Salah Abdeslam, who
is suspected of taking part in the attacks and is on the run.
A week after the attacks, French President Francois Hollande
received King Mohammed of Morocco in Paris to thank him for
Rabat's "efficient help".
On Nov. 23, after it became clear some of the attackers had
planned the attacks from Brussels and were of Moroccan origin,
Rabat said Belgium's King Philippe had also called King Mohammed
to enlist the help of the North African country's intelligence.
"We are exchanging information with them on a very
professional and very good level," said Alain Winants, who was
head of Belgium's intelligence service from 2006 to 2014 and is
now Advocate General at Belgium's Supreme Court.
Morocco said on Monday authorities have arrested a Belgian
national of local origin directly linked to the Paris attackers.
Identified only by his initials, the suspect fought in Syria
with al-Nusra before joining Islamic State, the interior
ministry said.
Security has been tightened in Ait Ourir, a dusty
potato-growing town in central Morocco where Ait Boulahcen's
father Mohammad has a modest concrete home. Relatives and
neighbours told Reuters they had been questioned by police, who
kept a close watch on the town from cars parked on many street
corners.
The Moroccan authorities have not said what their inquiries
have thrown up but a relative in Ait Ourir told Reuters that Ait
Boulahcen was accompanied by one of her brothers when she
arrived in early August and the other brother joined them later.
She was stopped at the airport when she flew in, one of her
uncles said, but was allowed to enter the country when her
father and an uncle gave the authorities their addresses.
It was not clear why she was stopped or whether she was on
any security watch list. Police did not comment.
BIG CHANGE
Ait Boulahcen, her brothers and a sister were born in France
to their father's second Moroccan wife after his first marriage,
which produced two daughters and a son, broke down. He returned
to Morocco from France when his second marriage also collapsed.
Relatives and neighbours saw a huge change in Ait Boulahcen
this summer. She had ditched the modern clothes she wore during
her first visit to see her father in 2013 and now had on the
full face veil favoured by more conservative Muslim women.
"We had problems with her when she came the first time
because she used to smoke and drink, and in our town it is
shameful for a girl to act like that. She was so happy when she
said she'd changed and was a good Muslim now," an uncle said.
"She said she wanted to come back and get Moroccan identity
papers and a passport," he said, without making clear how far
she had got.
He and other family members said they believed Abaaoud had
exploited his cousin's naiveté and led her astray. How close
they were is unclear but Ait Boulahcen's half-sister, Nezha,
said they had not discussed Abaaoud during her stay.
Ait Boulahcen unwittingly led police to Abaaoud by speaking
to him on her mobile phone, which was tapped as part of a drugs
investigation. Police then saw her meet Abaaoud and lead him to
the apartment where they and a third suspect were killed.
French police located Abaaoud after they received a tip-off
from Morocco that he may still be in France and honed in on Ait
Boulahcen. Until then they thought he had fled the country.
It is not clear why Abaaoud's younger brother Yassine has
been held since landing in Morocco in October. Their father,
Omar Abaaoud, declined comment.
LONG HISTORY OF COOPERATION
European intelligence has cooperated with Rabat since guest
workers from Morocco began arriving in the 1960s because
monitoring them was impossible without knowledge of their
culture and languages, Moroccan Darija and Amazigh, experts say.
Morocco has stepped up its tracking of militant cells since
Islamist attackers killed 17 people in Marrakesh in 2011.
"Morocco has shown itself to be extremely reactive in
passing on crucial information that has prevented terrorist
attacks and whose value has been appreciated by countries
targeted, ranging from France to Spain and the United States,"
said Moroccan scholar El Mostafa Rezrazi, author of a book on
security cooperation between Morocco and Europe.
A Moroccan security source said the foreign intelligence
service DGED (Direction générale des études et de la
documentation) has "operations" in Belgium but did not confirm
estimates by experts that it has about 150 "contacts" there.
Cooperation almost broke down in 2008 when Belgium asked the
DGED to pull out three officers who had not kept it informed
about their actions, and Rabat pulled out all of its agents.
"That didn't last long because, with 600,000 Moroccans in
Belgium, neither the Moroccan service nor the Belgian service
could stay in a situation where there was no contact," said
Winants, the former Belgian intelligence chief. "I went very
rapidly to see my counterparts in Morocco and we started again
on a new basis."
CRITICISM BY RIGHTS GROUPS
Cooperation between France and Morocco also dates back many
years although relations were strained in 2014 when French
authorities sought to question Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of
Morocco's domestic intelligence, over torture allegations.
This led to Morocco suspending cooperation agreements with
France, despite concerns in Paris that Moroccans and French of
Moroccan origin were heading to Syria to train as jihadists.
The two countries resumed cooperation in January 2015, after
Islamist gunmen killed 12 people in an attack on the offices of
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
Moroccan officials estimate that 2,000 Moroccan fighters
have joined armed groups in Syria and Iraq, including Islamic
State and the al-Qaeda linked Nusra Front, and about 200 have
been jailed on their return home.
But Morocco's experience of battling militancy dates back at
least to the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan war, when hundreds of
Moroccans went to Afghanistan to fight Soviet forces.
A number of militants from Morocco or of Moroccan origin
were arrested over the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States and were linked to other attacks such as suicide bombings
that killed 33 people and 12 attackers in Casablanca in 2003 and
the Madrid bombings that killed 191 people in 2004.
The DGST domestic intelligence (Direction générale de la
surveillance du territoire) has been accused by Moroccan and
international human rights organisations of torturing suspects,
including on behalf of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
during President George W. Bush's "war on terror".
Morocco has denied the charges.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Philip Blenkinsop reported from Brussels, Additional reporting
by Morade Azzouz, Marie-Louise Gumuchian and John Irish in
Paris, and by Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam, Writing by Patrick
Markey and Timothy Heritage, Editing by Janet McBride)