* Stoltenberg sees need for NATO and EU to work
"hand-in-hand"
* EU governments have limited cooperation between armed
forces
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 16 NATO and the European Union
must work closely to prevent more attacks like those in Paris,
the head of the Western military alliance said on Monday,
underscoring the risks of unconventional warfare such as cyber
attacks and radicalism.
European officials are struggling to provide quick answers
on how to counter the threat from Islamic State and other
militant groups at a time of falling defence budgets, the lack
of a common EU security policy and an overlap with NATO.
"We will redouble our efforts and work even more closely ...
to counter the rise of extremism, which can inspire such
horrific attacks here at home," said NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg.
Speaking alongside EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini, Stoltenberg said NATO and the EU could no longer
afford to develop parallel policies towards similar ends. They
should work together "hand-in-hand".
"When the stakes are so high, and the needs are increasing,
can NATO and the EU continue as we are?," Stoltenberg asked a
gathering of European defence officials.
While the North Atlantic Treaty Organization shares 22
member countries with the EU and has similar goals, the two
Brussels-based organisations have separate military
headquarters, rapid-reaction forces and foreign missions.
But now partly as a result of the EU'S inability to
stabilise its neighbourhood economically, NATO faces the same
issues of failing states, war, Islamist militancy and a refugee
crisis at Europe's borders.
In Brussels, Germany's foreign minister on Monday played
down any expectation that NATO-member France might seek to
activate the alliance's collective defence clause following the
armed attacks in Paris on Friday night which have been claimed
by Islamic State.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier stressed that France had not yet
raised the issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which
considers an attack on one member as an attack against all.
Mogherini called for a new approach to European defence,
although her office is not expected to lay out a broad new EU
security policy until the middle of next year.
Stoltenberg said one area for improvement was to counter
"hybrid warfare", the blend of unidentified troops, propaganda
and economic pressure - tactics NATO says Russia used in its
2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Other areas were in training armed forces on Europe's
southern and eastern flanks, from the Caucasus to North Africa,
as well as in developing new technology.
Europe's military research and development spending has
dropped sharply since the financial crisis of 2008/2009, and
European defence spending continues to decline in real terms.
"Europe needs to get its act together," said Dutch Defence
Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasscheart, bemoaning limited
cooperation between Europe's armed forces.
"There is no such thing as 'the short-term national
interest' anymore, the only thing that matters is a confidence
and credible security strategy," Hennis-Plasscheart said.
So-called EU battlegroups of rapidly deployable forces,
operational since 2007, have yet to be used. Meanwhile, the
United States accounts for than 70 percent of total NATO
spending, according to a Reuters analysis of NATO data.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Richard Balmforth)