By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Nov 13 New York, Boston and other
cities in the United States bolstered security on Friday night
after deadly gun and bomb attacks on civilians in Paris, but law
enforcement officials said the beefed-up police presence was
precautionary rather than a response to any specific threats.
The New York Police Department said officers from its
Counterterrorism Response Command and other special units were
deployed in areas frequented by tourists, and at the French
Consulate in Manhattan.
"Teams have been dispatched to crowded areas around the city
out of an abundance of caution to provide police presence and
public reassurance as we follow the developing situation
overseas," the NYPD said in a statement.
New York, the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane
attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the World
Trade Center's twin towers, is considered a top target for
potential attacks by Islamist militants. The top of the Empire
State Building and the spire at One World Trade Center were lit
up Friday night with blue, white and red, the colors of the
French flag.
The nearly simultaneous gun and bomb attacks in Paris killed
at least 120 people in various places across the French capital
and wounded many others
The NYPD did not say how many extra officers were sent to
guard the areas of concern nor did it specify the areas where
the extra officers were sent.
"Every time we see an attack like this, it is a reminder to
be prepared, to be vigilant," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told
ABC 7 television.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he directed state law
enforcement officials to monitor the Paris situation for any
implications for New York state and to remain in constant
communication with their local and federal partners.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said police
were on heightened alert at all of the agency's bridges, tunnels
and rail facilities, as well as at the World Trade Center in
lower Manhattan. It said it was increasing patrols and checking
of buses and trains and passengers' bags.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson
said in a statement that "we know of no specific or credible
threats of an attack on the U.S. homeland of the type that
occurred in Paris tonight."
The National Basketball Association, which had 11 games on
the schedule Friday night, said it was increasing security at
each of the venues. The most popular sport, American football,
would not have any games until Sunday as previously scheduled.
"Security at our games is always at a heightened state of
alert," National Football League spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
Outside of New York, law enforcement and transportation
agencies said they were also on high alert.
The U.S. Capitol Police in Washington boosted patrols around
the Capitol complex, a spokeswoman said. "There is currently no
known threat to the Capitol Complex," she said in an email.
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington had
deployed additional law enforcement resources to French-owned
sites and other high-profile locations as a precaution but there
was no imminent threat, said Officer Sean Hickman.
At the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., a fashion show
went ahead as scheduled, with hosts pausing the event for a
moment of silence to honor the victims in Paris.
In Boston, the police department said it deployed additional
resources and was working closely with federal authorities but
saw no credible threat in the city, where Islamist militant
sympathizers set off home-made bombs at the Boston Marathon
finish line in April 2013. Massachusetts State Police said they
took "several actions", including bolstering security around the
State House in Boston.
The St. Louis Police Department said it added an extra layer
of security for the World Cup soccer qualifying match between
the United States and St. Vincent on Friday night.
Chicago police were following developments in France to
determine whether to bolster city security but was not aware of
any immediate threats.
"Tonight the City of Chicago stands shoulder to shoulder
with the City of Paris in the wake of today's despicable and
horrifying attacks," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.
San Francisco police officers have been told to maintain
high visibility and increase patrols in areas of high public
traffic, such as bus and train stations, said Sgt. Michael
Andraychak. Police have been in contact with the French
Consulate.
In Pittsburgh, which was hosting a National Hockey League
game on Friday, a police spokeswoman said public safety
personnel were working with intelligence authorities to identify
any indications of local threats.
Amtrak, the U.S. passenger train service, said there were no
specific or credible threats against the railway.
