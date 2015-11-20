PARIS Nov 20 Parisians braved the cold and rain
on Friday to go for drinks and make sure the lights stayed on in
the trendy, multicultural eastern parts of the capital that were
hit by Islamist militants only a week ago.
Many of the 130 victims of last Friday's attacks were
enjoying drinks after work on an unusually warm autumn night
when Islamic State gunmen sprang from cars and sprayed them with
bullets in France's worst violence since World War Two.
Tension was still high in Paris at the end of a week in
which there were scores of false alarms, episodes of crowd panic
and a seven-hour gunfight that left the suspected mastermind of
the attacks dead.
Though some Parisians were still thinking twice about going
out, some 200 figures from the country's cultural and media
elite called on France to continue to have fun in defiance of
militants who call Paris the "capital of prostitution and vice".
"One week on, let's turn on the lights and light up candles
in our cafes, streets, squares and towns and make ourselves
heard through the music that they hate," they wrote in a tribute
published in the Huffington Post on Friday.
"Make noise and shine light so they understand they have
lost," wrote the signatories, who include singer Charles
Aznavour, journalist Anne Sinclair and ballet dancer
Marie-Claude Pietragalla.
Many took to social media to share the hashtag #21h20,
referring to the time the attackers first struck last week, and
urged people to go out and make noise at 9.20 p.m. (2020 GMT).
On Tuesday, similar calls for people to dine out and fill
the city's cafe terraces were heeded.
LIVELY, YOUNG, JOYFUL
In the ethnically-diverse, up-and-coming 10th and 11th
districts of Paris where the attacks took place, many of the
usual watering holes popular with young people, artists and
media types were buzzing with chatter and music on Friday.
At the Barometre cafe one block from the Bataclan music
hall, the manager was busy taking orders and getting irritated
by the media attention. A sign on the Bataclan still advertised
the Eagles of Death Metal concert during which attackers killed
scores of people.
"We have quite a lot of people tonight, but we prefer not to
talk about what happened. We want to stop thinking about it and
that's why we've got a musician playing tonight," said the
manager Joyce Kervran.
Two men outside a youth hostel on nearby Boulevard Richard
Lenoir said the neighbourhood had been quieter in the first part
of the week, but since the nearby Oberkampf metro station had
reopened things had almost returned to normal.
"These guys hit this area because it's lively, young,
joyful, all the things they hate," 65-year-old local resident
Lionel Degaraby said.
"A huge number of people died, for a big capital, for the
most beautiful city in the world. It's a big blow, but there is
a lot of solidarity," said restaurant industry worker Olivier
Gueguen, 39.
PARIS WILL BE PARIS
In front of the Carillon cafe and the Petit Cambodge
restaurant a few blocks away, hundreds of flowers and candles
have been placed where seven days ago young couples and groups
of friends were felled by assailants firing AK47 assault rifles.
Smoking a cigarette outside the nearby Maria Luisa pizzeria,
Clerc Richard, 30, who works in an Apple store, said he had
decided to eat there with his fiancee after drinks with friends
nearby to show life carried on.
"We were all shocked. We talked a lot about it with our
family, at work, even in public transport. It has created a
bond, a bond that wasn't necessarily there before," he said.
Information screens near Republique square, where vigils
have been held, beamed: "Paris will always be Paris" with an
address for a website about what to do in the capital this
weekend, replacing the usual traffic and weather messages.
"These Parisian neighbourhoods that were hit are truly
magical: lively, cosmopolitan, open to all the cultures of the
world," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
"They have always been a successful melting-pot, and they
will remain so," she told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Ingrid
Melander, Benoit Tessier, Philippe Wojazer and Gilles Guillaume;
Editing by Toni Reinhold; editing by David Clarke)