WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama spoke
to French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday about the
status of the investigation into the recent deadly shootings in
Paris and about supporting peaceful elections in Nigeria, the
White House said.
"President Obama reaffirmed his commitment to provide
whatever assistance the French government needs," the White
House said in a statement, referring to the investigation.
France remains on security alert after gunmen stormed the
Paris offices of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper on Jan. 7 and
killed 12 people, in what they said was revenge for cartoons it
had published mocking Islam. A further five people were killed
during two more days of violence.
The White House added that "President Obama and President
Hollande spoke about the situation in Nigeria, agreeing to work
with other members of the international community to help
Nigeria hold credible and peaceful elections and to support a
regional strategy to counter Boko Haram."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter
Cooney)