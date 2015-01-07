WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday condemned what he called the "cowardly, evil" attack
against a satirical newspaper in Paris and offered U.S.
assistance to the French government.
"We will stand with the people of France, through this very,
very difficult time," Obama told reporters in the Oval Office
during an appearance with Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary
of State John Kerry.
Obama said he has reached out to French President Francois
Hollande and expected to talk to him soon about attack that
killed a dozen people.
"The fact that this was an attack on journalists, an attack
on our free press, also underscores the degree to which these
terrorists fear freedom of speech and freedom of the press," he
said.
Obama said U.S. counterterrorism cooperation with France is
excellent and "we will provide them with every bit of assistance
that we can going forward."
He said these types of attacks can happen anywhere in the
world and that he would stress to Kerry the need for Americans
abroad to remain vigilant.
He also cited a need to hunt down and "bring the
perpetrators of this specific act to justice and to roll up the
networks that helped advance these kinds of plots."
(Reporting By Steve Holland)