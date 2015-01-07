(Adds details of Obama-Hollande phone call)
WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday condemned what he called the "cowardly, evil" attack
against a satirical newspaper in Paris and offered U.S.
assistance to French President Francois Hollande in the hunt for
the perpetrators.
"We will stand with the people of France through this very,
very difficult time," Obama told reporters in the Oval Office
during an appearance with Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary
of State John Kerry.
Obama spoke by phone to Hollande while flying from
Washington to Detroit aboard Air Force One. The White House said
Obama offered U.S. resources as France works to "identify,
apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators and anyone who
helped plan or enable this terrorist attack."
Obama considers Hollande a close ally and said it is
important to stand in solidarity with France. The French
president made a state visit to Washington early last year.
"The fact that this was an attack on journalists, an attack
on our free press, also underscores the degree to which these
terrorists fear freedom of speech and freedom of the press,"
Obama said.
He said these types of attacks can happen anywhere in the
world and that he would stress to Kerry the need for Americans
abroad to remain vigilant.
There was bipartisan outrage in Washington to the Paris
attack with both Democrats and Republicans issuing statements
condemning what happened and expressing support for France.
"We must assist them to bring the perpetrators and sponsors
of this act to justice," said Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a
Republican who may run for president in 2016.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown)