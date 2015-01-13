WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. intelligence officials have shared with their French counterparts information related to the travel history of those suspected of involvement in last week's attacks in Paris, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

"What I can tell you is that the United States has been in a position to share some information with French investigators who are trying to get to the bottom of what happened and who might have been involved in the attack. That information that U.S. intelligence officials shared with French counterparts was information related to travel history," Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)