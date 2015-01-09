KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Jan 9 President Barack Obama
said on Friday he hoped the immediate threat stemming from the
recent shootings in Paris was now resolved and pledged U.S.
support to the people of France.
"I want the people of France to know that the United States
stands with you today, stands with you tomorrow," Obama said
during a trip to Tennessee.
"In the streets of Paris the world's seen once again what
terrorists stand for: they have nothing to offer but hatred and
human suffering. And we stand for freedom and hope and the
dignity of all human beings. And that's what the city of Paris
represents to the world."
(Reporting by Steve Holland in Knoxville and Jeff Mason in
Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)