* Slower demand to further undermine oil suffering from glut
* West could start targeting oil under IS control
* Oil could gain mid-term from rising tensions
* Gold seen gaining on Monday
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, Nov 15 Prices of oil and other
commodities will come under renewed pressure on Monday on fears
that Friday night's deadly attacks on Paris will further slow
the global economy.
Oil is already trading near its six-year lows and healthy
demand has been a major factor preventing the prices from
sliding any lower amid a worsening global oil glut due to
abundant supplies.
At least 129 people were killed on Friday evening in a
series of coordinated attacks on Paris with Islamist militants
claiming responsibility for the carnage.
"Currently sentiment is really bearish, so this could be
seen as hurting demand, so oil prices could fall further," said
Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects.
Sen added that a short-term sell-off could, however, be
followed in the mid-term by a rally if people think events in
Paris could lead to a serious escalation of tensions in the
Middle East.
Analysts from Eurasia Group said the attacks will likely
undermine the French government's ability to focus attention on
the improving economy.
Looking at the broader financial repercussions, global
stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday but few
strategists expect a prolonged economic impact or change in
prevailing market directions.
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa and Ed Meir,
analyst at INTL FCStone, both said they expect a moderate
rebound in gold prices given that equities and commodities were
poised to be hit.
"People in France are in shock. They are not doing much
shopping and that could last for a few days," said Olivier Jakob
from Petromatrix consultancy.
"The rest of the world is not as deeply affected to
change consumer behaviour," said Jakob adding that the bearish
impact of Paris attacks would likely be short-lived.
"The attack could however result in a re-calibration of
France's foreign policy and positioning in the Middle East," he
added.
An OPEC delegate from a Gulf producing country said he
also believed that in the mid-term oil prices could get some in
support due to rising geopolitical tensions especially if the
international community takes additional steps to reduce
smuggling of oil and hits oil facilities under Islamic State's
control in Syria and Iraq.
But the short-term impact could see prices remain under
pressure, the OPEC delegate agreed : "Certainly any more
controls -- though it ensures safety of travellers -- will
reduce transport. Look at what happened after the September 11
attacks," he said.
He added the markets would react depending on details of how
severe and prolonged any restrictions across France and the rest
of Europe are.
ING Bank energy analyst Hamza Khan said the
Western coalition could now begin targeting IS-run oil fields
and refineries but the risk would be destruction of already
perilous Syrian supplies.
