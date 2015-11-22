PARIS Nov 22 There were multiple chances to
stop the men who attacked Paris.
In January, Turkish authorities detained one of the suicide
bombers at Turkey's border and deported him to Belgium. Brahim
Abdeslam, Turkish authorities told Belgian police at the time,
had been "radicalised" and was suspected of wanting to join
Islamic State in Syria, a Turkish security source told Reuters.
Yet during questioning in Belgium, Abdeslam denied any
involvement with militants and was set free. So was his brother
Salah - a decision that Belgian authorities say was based on
scant evidence that either man had terrorist intentions.
On Nov. 13, Abdeslam blew himself up at Le Comptoir Voltaire
bar in Paris, killing himself and wounding one other. Salah is
also a suspect in the attacks, claimed by the Islamic State, and
is now on the run.
In France, an "S" (State Security) file for people suspected
of being a threat to national security had been issued on Ismail
Omar Mostefai, who would detonate his explosive vest inside
Paris' Bataclan concert hall. Mostefai, a Frenchman of Algerian
descent, was placed on the list in 2010, French police sources
say.
Turkish police also considered him a terror suspect with
links to Islamic State. Ankara wrote to Paris about him in
December 2014 and in June this year, a senior Turkish government
official said. The warning went unheeded. Paris answered last
week, after the attacks.
A fourth attacker missed at least four weekly check-ins with
French police in 2013, before authorities issued an arrest
warrant for him. By that time he had left the country.
On any one of these occasions, police, intelligence and
security services had an opportunity to detain at least some of
the men who launched the attacks.
That they did not, helps explain how a group of Islamist
militants was able to organise even as they moved freely among
countries within the open borders of Europe's passport-free
Schengen area and beyond.
Taken one by one, each misstep has its own explanation,
security services say. They attribute the lapses in
communication, inability to keep track of suspected militants
and failure to act on intelligence, to a lack of resources in
some countries and a surge in the number of would-be jihadis.
But a close examination by Reuters of a series of missed red
flags and miscommunications culminating in France's biggest
atrocity since World War Two puts on stark display the mounting
difficulties faced by anti-terrorism units across Europe and
their future ability to keep the continent safe.
"We're in a situation where the services are overrun. They
expect something to happen, but don't know where," said Nathalie
Goulet, who heads up the French Senate's investigation committee
into jihadi networks.
Many point to Belgium as a weak link in European security.
"They simply don't have the same means as Britain's MI5 or
the DGSI (French intelligence agency)," said Louis Caprioli, a
former head of the DST, France's former anti-terrorism unit.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel defended his country's
security services and praised them for doing "a difficult and
tough job." French President Francois Hollande also praised his
country's security services, who hunted down and shot dead the
man they identified as the ringleader, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, five
days after the attacks.
Europol, the European Union's police agency, says it has
been feeding information to the Belgian and French authorities
but acknowledges that some member states are better at sharing
information than others.
FOCUS ON FIGHTERS RETURNING FROM SYRIA
The focus of investigators over the past few years has been
men and women who have grown up in Europe, have European
passports and who travel to Syria to train and fight.
As the number of those fighters has increased, authorities
have struggled to keep up. The French Interior Ministry
estimated about 500 French nationals had travelled to Syria and
almost 300 had returned. French authorities reckon up to 1,400
people need 24-hour surveillance. Yet France has only about the
same number of officers to carry out the task, a tenth of those
needed.
Some 350 people from Belgium have gone to Syria to fight -
the highest per capita number in Europe. A Belgian government
source said Belgium has a list of 400 people who are in Syria,
have returned or are believed to be about to go there. There are
another 400-500 people who authorities believe have radicalised.
The number of people in the Belgian security services carrying
out surveillance is believed to be considerably fewer than this.
The numbers partially explain why many of the attackers in
Paris were well-known faces still at large.
The attacks killed 130 people at various locations,
including the Bataclan concert hall where 89 concert-goers were
gunned down or blown up. Others were killed outside the Stade de
France sports stadium and in bars and restaurants around central
Paris.
Seven assailants died during the attacks. Abaaoud was killed
in a police raid north of Paris on Wednesday along with one
other suicide attacker and a woman believed to be his cousin.
Dozens of people have also been detained, some with weapons
and explosives, in raids since then.
Abaaoud himself had been well-known to authorities for
several years. After a raid in January in the Belgian town of
Verviers, police suspected the 28-year-old of plotting to kidnap
a police officer and kill him.
In February, Abaaoud said in an interview with an Islamic
State magazine that he had returned to Syria after the raid in
Verviers. By this time, he knew he was being sought.
If it is true that he returned to Syria from Verviers,
Abaaoud made his way back into Europe at some point after
January. French authorities did not know this until they were
tipped off by Morocco after the attacks.
"If Abaaoud was able to go from Syria to Europe, that means
there are failings in the entire European system," French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.
WARNINGS
Mostefai, the Bataclan suicide bomber, also travelled back
and forth. Although he had eight convictions as a petty
criminal, he had never been in prison, a place French
authorities can watch for signs of radicalisation.
Police say they suspected him of being in Syria between late
2013 and early 2014, before returning to France unnoticed.
In December of last year, Turkey contacted France about
Mostefai. They raised an alarm again in June 2015 by letter.
There was no response from French authorities, according to
a senior Turkish government official and a security source.
"It seemed there was a connection between this person and
Daesh (Islamic State) and we reported it," the Turkish security
source said. "We followed all international procedures. But they
(the French) didn't display the same level of sensitivity."
French officials declined to comment on this, but say that
coordination with Turkey over potential French jihadis has
improved markedly in the past year.
Determining how dangerous a person is, and whether they
might carry out an attack, is a key challenge for security
services, experts say.
"The other difficulty is that if you have nothing concrete
for several years, you can't keep either a sophisticated
technical alert system or human resources on a person who makes
himself forgotten for three or four years," said Arnaud Danjean,
a former intelligence officer and now a member of the European
Parliament.
Bilal Hadfi, who blew himself up outside the Stade de
France, was another of the suicide attackers under surveillance.
After visiting Syria in February, the 20-year-old French
national, who was living in Belgium, returned to Europe by an
unknown route and evaded police even though the Belgian Justice
Ministry said microphones had been placed at the house where he
was thought to be staying.
Then there's the case of Sami Amimour. French authorities
had launched an official investigation into Amimour's possible
terrorism-related activity in October 2012. Prosecutors
suspected him of planning to join militants in Yemen.
Amimour was a bus driver who had been radicalised in a
mosque near his hometown of Drancy, north of Paris. Because of
the investigation, police had ordered Amimour to check in with
them every week. As reported by Reuters on Nov 20, he missed
four weekly checks in 2013. But it was only after nearly a month
that the authorities put out an international arrest warrant.
By then Amimour was already in Syria. His tracks were picked
up a year later, in December 2014, when his father gave an
interview to French daily Le Monde describing how he had
travelled to Syria but failed to convince his son to return.
THE MEN FROM THE BAR
Police are still looking for Salah Abdeslam, who is known to
have survived the attacks.
Until six weeks before the attacks, Salah and his brother
Brahim - one of the suicide bombers - were running a bar called
Les Beguines on a quiet street in Molenbeek, a low-rent area of
Brussels which has been linked with several attacks.
After the attacks, Salah Abdeslam went to ground.
Authorities say he was stopped on his way back to Belgium after
the Paris attacks, but police waved him on. It is not clear what
role he played on the night of the attacks and why he managed to
survive.
Two men who were arrested later, Mohamed Amri, 27, and
21-year-old Hamza Attou, said they brought Abdeslam back to
Brussels after receiving a call from him saying his car had
broken down. Police checks meant they were pulled over three
times, including a last check around 9 a.m. near Cambrai just
short of the Belgian border.
Missteps did not just happen in France and Belgium.
The Syrian passport found near one of the suicide bombers at
the Stade de France had been used by a man registering himself
as a refugee on the Greek island of Leros on Oct. 3. That man
travelled through Macedonia and claimed asylum in Serbia,
counter-intelligence and security sources said.
The French prosecutor has confirmed that fingerprints taken
on arrival in Greece showed that man travelled with a second
man, who also blew himself up near the Stade de France.
The pair may have reached Paris relatively easily because,
at the height of the migration crisis in Europe this year,
asylum seekers were rushed across some national borders without
checks.
It is unclear whether the passport issued under the name of
Ahmad al-Mohammad, a 25-year-old from the Syrian city of Idlib,
was genuine or was stolen from a refugee. Whatever the truth, it
has helped fuel right-wing criticism in Europe of the number of
migrants allowed in this year.
By the time the two men were making their way up through the
Balkans to western Europe, France had received more evidence an
attack was imminent.
French former anti-terrorism judge Marc Trevidic says a
French Islamist he questioned on his return from Syria in August
said Islamic State had asked him to carry out an attack on a
concert venue.
"The guy admitted that he was asked to hit a rock concert.
We didn't know if it would be Bataclan or another, he didn't
know the exact location that would be designated. But yes,
that's what they asked him to do," Trevidic told Reuters.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has also said that
his country's intelligence services shared information
indicating that France, as well as the United States and Iran,
was being targeted for attack. He has not given details.
Germany's top prosecutor is also investigating allegations
that an Algerian man detained at a refugee centre in the western
town of Arnsberg told Syrian refugees an attack was imminent in
the French capital.
Europe is scrambling to respond to the attacks.
France declared a nationwide state of emergency which will
now last three months. Police now have the power to conduct
searches without obtaining judicial warrants and can hold anyone
suspected of posing a threat to security under house arrest for
12 hours a day. Internet sites deemed to incite or advocate
"acts of terrorism" can be blocked and public demonstrations
banned.
Belgium has also announced a security crackdown, saying it
will spend an extra 400 million euros ($430 million) on security
and take measures such as stopping the sale of mobile phone
cards to anonymous buyers. Police will be allowed to conduct
night searches of homes and it is now easier to ban, convict or
expel hate preachers.
Whether such measures will be enough is uncertain. Brussels
is on high alert this weekend because of what authorities there
called the "serious and imminent" threat of attack. In a video
last week, Islamic State warned it would strike again.
"When a large operation is prepared, they are told to keep a
low profile in the months before. As they are no longer on
police radars, it's like looking for a needle in a haystack,"
said Roland Jacquard, president of the Paris-based International
Terrorism Observatory.
