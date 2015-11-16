BRUSSELS Nov 16 Reports that Abdelhamid
Abaaoud, a Belgian national currently in Syria, was the
mastermind behind the attacks in Paris on Friday are unconfirmed
rumours, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.
"Those are rumours, it's not confirmed at all and we won't
comment on this," Brussels prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt told
Reuters.
Earlier on Monday, a source close to the French
investigation told Reuters that Abaaoud was investigators' best
lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129
people.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)