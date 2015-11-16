(Adds further details)
By Chine Labbé
PARIS Nov 16 A Belgian national currently in
Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active
operators is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in
Paris, acccording to a source close to the French investigation.
"He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks
in Europe," the source told Reuters of Abdelhamid Abaaoud,
adding he was investigators' best lead as the person likely
behind the killing of at least 129 people in Paris on Friday.
According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the
Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the
militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the
attacks.
Media in Belgium said Abaaoud had been involved in a series
of planned attacks in Belgium foiled by the police last January.
At the time, Belgian police in the town of Verviers killed
two men who opened fire on them during one of about a dozen
raids against an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said
was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".
At the moment of the Verviers events, Abaaoud's cellphone
was located in Greece, RTL said. While there was no clear link
established, French prosecutors said fingerprints from one of
the suicide bombers matched the prints of a man registered in
Greece in October.
In February of this year, Islamic State's online magazine
Dabiq carried an interview with an Islamist bearing the name of
Abdelhamid Abaaoud and boasting of having traveled through
Europe unnoticed by security forces to organise attacks and
procure weapons.
Abaaoud was also named in various media last year as the
elder brother of a 13-year-old boy who left Belgium to become a
child-fighter in Syria.
Interviewed by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws earlier
this year, their father Omar Abaaoud disowned his older son.
"Abdelhamid has brought shame to our family. Our lives are
equally destroyed. Why would he want to kill innocent Belgians?
Our family owes everything to this country," he said.
(Additionnal reporting by Matthias Blamont, Robert-Jan
Bartunek; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas and
Mark John)