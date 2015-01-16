KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 16 A photographer with
French news agency AFP was wounded in Pakistan on Friday after
being shot during clashes against the satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo outside the French consulate in the port city of Karachi,
police said.
"AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from
gunshots fired by ... protesters, police have not opened fire,"
Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police officer in southern
Karachi, told Reuters.
A Reuters photographer at the scene said that many
protesters appeared to be armed.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Akhtar Soomro, Writing by
Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)