KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 16 Pakistan police fired
tear gas and water cannon at about 200 protesters outside the
French consulate in the southern port city of Karachi on Friday
when a demonstration against the French satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo turned violent.
It was the first time people's anger over the cartoons
lampooning Islam's Prophet Mohammad spilled into violence in
deeply conservative Pakistan.
Last week, 17 people were killed in France in three days of
violence that began with a shooting attack on Charlie Hebdo,
known for its satirical attacks on Islam and other religions.
Charlie Hebdo's first edition since the attack, published on
Wednesday, featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad on a cover
that defenders praised as art but critics saw as a new
provocation.
In Karachi, mostly students gathered outside the consulate
on Friday afternoon shouting slogans, and the standoff quickly
turned violent. Police had sealed of several streets leading to
the area.
A Reuters reporter aid some of the protesters appeared armed
with guns and he saw them firing shots after security forces
used water cannon and tear gas to stop the crowd advancing on
the consulate.
A photographer with French news agency AFP was wounded the
clashes, police said.
"AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from
gunshots fired by ... protesters, police have not opened fire,"
Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police officer in southern
Karachi, told Reuters.
At least three people were wounded and taken to hospital,
one in critical condition, a Karachi doctor said.
