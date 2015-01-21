* Paris hotel occupancy rates down and still falling - MKG
* Drop accelerated with protests vs Charlie Hebdo cartoons
* Paris tourist industry on campaign to reassure visitors
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 21 The deadly attacks in Paris
earlier this month could have a lasting impact on tourism if
anti-France protests that have swept the Muslim world lead
wealthy Arabs to shun the city.
Similar attacks in European cities such as London and Madrid
in recent years have tended to be followed by a swift recovery
in visitor numbers.
But hospitality research firm MKG Group fears a longer-term
impact in Paris after satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo -- where
12 people were killed by Islamist militants on Jan. 7 --
published a picture of Prophet Mohammad weeping on its cover.
That image, viewed as blasphemous by some Muslims, prompted
anti-France demonstrations in several countries, with those in
Algeria, Niger and Pakistan turning violent.
"The political and security environment is a key factor for
international tourism," Georges Panayotis, president and CEO of
MKG, told reporters this week.
"The curve is heading downwards since the protests against
France ... It's a new phenomenon that may add to security fears
weighing on bookings."
Paris hotels saw occupancy rates drop 3-5 percent
year-on-year between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, according to MKG data.
The drop accelerated to 10 percent between Jan. 15 and Jan.
18, coinciding with the start of the anti-France protests, with
upscale hotels showing the steepest falls.
That could be a big problem for France, which has been
struggling to kick-start economic growth and is normally the
most visited country in the world.
Almost 85 million foreigners a year support a 150 billion
euro ($174 billion) tourist industry that delivers 7 percent of
the nation's gross domestic product, government figures show.
Arab visitors traditionally make up 10-12 percent of the
clients of Paris luxury hotels, Panayotis said.
Security fears are also a concern in China, whose wealthier
citizens are making travel plans for the Chinese New Year coming
up in mid-February.
Overall, foreign visitors account for more than 80 percent
of customers at Paris luxury hotels. Tourist spending also drove
60 percent of revenue in the French luxury market in 2013,
according to Bain & Company research.
Julien Marchenoir, marketing director at luxury group
Richemont's Vacheron Constantin brand said the attacks in Paris
risked spooking already wary tourists.
"The attacks may strengthen Paris' poor security image," he
told Reuters at the Geneva watch fair. Last year an initiative
was launched to put Chinese police on Paris' streets after
reports muggers were targeting visitors from the country.
Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, which
operates hotels ranging from luxury Sofitel to budget Ibis, said
on Tuesday it remained cautious on the French market this year
-- also in view of the constrained economic climate.
"We have not seen massive cancellations at Paris hotels ...
but we remain watchful of any development," Chief Financial
Officer Sophie Stabile said.
Hotel industry body Union des Metiers et des Industries de
l'Hotellerie said it had also not seen a "large movement" in
cancellations, and was banking on trade fairs such as the
ready-to-wear fashion shows starting this week, to boost demand.
Francois Navarro, managing director of the Comite Regional
du Tourisme Paris Ile-De France, said last week that
representatives of the Paris tourist industry would set off on a
world tour next month to reassure visitors and travel agents
that the city is safe and open for business.
($1 = 0.8631 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis in Paris and Astrid
Wendlandt in Zurich; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)