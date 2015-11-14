UPDATE 2-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program in 2020
May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.
WARSAW Nov 14 Poland cannot accept migrants under European Union (EU) quotas after Friday's attacks in Paris, Poland's European affairs minister designate Konrad Szymanski said on Saturday.
In a commentary published in the right-leaning news portal wPolityce.pl, Szymanski said his incoming government did not agree with Poland's commitment to accept its share of an EU-wide relocation of immigrants, and now, "in the face of the tragic acts in Paris, we do not see the political possibilities to implement (this)."
Szymanski will take up his position on Monday as part of a government formed by the last month's election winner, the conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.
SEATTLE, May 11 Boeing Co must get the go-ahead from the U.S. aviation regulator in order to put its 737 MAX jetliner back into the air after the planemaker announced on Wednesday it had grounded the new aircraft due to an engine problem, just as it was set to start deliveries.