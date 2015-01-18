By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 18 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said there was "a right to cause offense about someone's
religion" in a free society, drawing a distinction between
himself and Pope Francis in their response to the deadly
Islamist attacks in Paris.
"I'm a Christian. If someone says something offensive about
Jesus, I might find that offensive. But in a free society, I
don't have a right to sort of wreak my vengeance on them,"
Cameron said in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation program
aired on Sunday.
"In a free society, there is a right to cause offense about
someone's religion," he said in the interview. It was taped on
Friday during a visit by Cameron to Washington for talks with
President Barack Obama.
The previous day Pope Francis said it was wrong to provoke
others by insulting their religion and that one could "expect" a
reaction to such abuse.
"You can't provoke, you can't insult the faith of others,
you can't make fun of faith," the Pope said aboard a flight to
the Philippines while on his Asian tour.
In Paris this month, 17 people, including journalists and
police, were killed in three days of violence that began with a
shooting attack on the political weekly Charlie Hebdo, known for
its satirical cartoons lampooning Islam and other religions.
The attacks triggered a massive security response in Europe
and caused policymakers around the world to reconsider their
strategies for combating radical Islamic groups and their
approach to possible limits to free speech when it provoked
others.
Cameron said the role of politicians should be to uphold
laws governing free speech rather to try to influence editorial
policies at newspapers.
"We have to accept that newspapers, magazines, can publish
things that are offensive to some, as long as it's within the
law," he said.
"That's what we should defend. The politicians, my job, is
not to tell a newspaper what to publish or what not to publish.
My job is to uphold the law that they can publish things that
are within the law," he said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Storey and Clelia
Oziel)