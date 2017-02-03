Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS The man who was shot and wounded at the Paris Louvre on Friday after attacking soldiers with a machete has been identified as an Egyptian and police are trying to establish whether he acted alone or under instructions, the Paris prosecutor said.
The prosecutor, Francois Molins, told a news conference that the 29-year-old Egyptian had arrived in Paris on Jan. 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.