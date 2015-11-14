(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Nov 14 The attackers who killed 129
people in Friday night's shootings and suicide bombings in Paris
appeared to be split into three coordinated teams armed with
Kalashnikov assault rifles and high explosives.
One of the teams talked of Syria and Iraq, where France has
launched air strikes over the past year, as they fired on a
crowd at a rock concert.
"We can say at this stage of the investigation there were
probably three coordinated teams of terrorists behind this
barbaric act," Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a news
conference.
"Seven terrorists died during their criminal action."
Molins confirmed that French authorities had a security file
for Islamist radicalisation on one of the dead attackers -- a
French national who had a criminal record but had never spent
time in jail.
The prosecutor said the hunt for suspects had spread to
neighbouring Belgium, after a Frenchman who had apparently hired
a car used in the attacks was stopped at the Belgian border on
Saturday morning, along with two other people.
All three, who were arrested by Belgian authorities, were
residents of the Brussels region, he said, adding that none of
the three were known previously to French intelligence.
In addition to the dead, 352 people were wounded in the
attacks, at least 99 seriously. Molins said the death toll was
"evolving".
The night's carnage began at 9.20 pm (2020 GMT) near the
Stade de France stadium where France was playing Germany in a
friendly soccer match, and where the first of three suicide
bombings killed the first of the night's victim.
Over the next 20 minutes there were three machine gun
attacks by groups driving black cars in the 10th and 11th
districts in the heart of the French capital.
Two were at bars and restaurants, at which bullets of
differing calibers were used.
The third, the most deadly of all, took place inside the
Bataclan concert hall, which was hosting a show by the U.S.
group Eagles of Death Metal and where 89 people were killed.
A hostage-taking ensued, with an assault at 2320 GMT by
security forces. Three of the seven dead attackers were killed
there. One was shot. The other two killed themselves using
explosive belts, said Molins.
