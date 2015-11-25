Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
DUBAI Paris St Germain (PSG) will pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks by sporting 'Je Suis Paris' on their shirts for the next two matches instead of their Emirates' sponsorship.
The 'Fly Emirates' logo will be replaced in the middle of the Ligue 1 champions' shirts by the message 'I Am Paris', which was placed under the badge for last weekend's win over Lorient.
The larger message will be worn for games against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday and Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, according the club's website (www.psg.fr).
The Nov. 13 attacks in and around Paris killed 130 people and injured hundreds more with the militant group Islamic State claiming responsibility.
"In tribute to the victims of the November 13 attacks, the Paris Saint-Germain players will wear a special jersey which only bears the message 'JE SUIS PARIS' and nothing else for their next two matches," the club added.
Emirates, which says its PSG sponsorship is an 'integral part' of its portfolio, first started sponsoring the club's shirts in 2006, according to its website.
Qatar's lender QNB and telecom operator Ooredoo have also released their space on the shirts of the Qatar-owned club.

