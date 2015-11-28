PARIS Nov 28 If you're not a hunter or a target
shooter, it's nearly impossible to buy a gun legally in France.
But the country's strict gun control laws are not enough to keep
deadly weapons out of the hands of Islamist militants.
Gaps in the current laws, light sentences, and the absence
of a European agency like the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with its billion-dollar budget
and thousands of agents, are the main problems facing France and
its neighbors as they focus on tackling gun trafficking in the
wake of the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, experts said.
The coordinated attacks, which killed 130 people, had a
cross-border dimension. Two of the suicide bombers lived in
Belgium and German police arrested a man who, according to a
newspaper, may have sold the militants their guns.
"We need a European ATF," said Jean-Charles Antoine, a
researcher at the French Institute of Geopolitics and author of
two books on arms trafficking. "Gun trafficking always turns on
the need for guns. And right now terrorists need guns."
France already has some of the strictest gun laws in the
world. Automatic weapons are banned, while many other guns
require government authorization and a medical exam, along with
a permit from a hunting or sport shooting federation.
The public is generally supportive of the laws, although
their attitudes having changed dramatically over the decades,
said Paris lawyer Laurent-Franck Lienard. "Thirty years ago,
France was a country where everyone had guns and it was
considered normal," he said.
The problem with tough laws, Lienard said, is that "they
only apply to those who follow them." Illegal weapons are
another matter. Lienard said that Balkan gangsters used to
manage the flow of guns in France in the 1990s. Today, there is
a big trade in the theft of legally-held guns.
There are an estimated 15 million legal and illegal guns
circulating in France, according to Antoine of the French
Institute of Geopolitics. Of those he said up to 15,000 may be
"weapons of war."
But with relatively few gun crimes compared to countries
like the United States, European authorities have paid gun
trafficking scant attention. "For the last 20 years we have
worked mainly on drugs," Antoine said.
In a striking coincidence, France's answer to the problem
came on the very day of the Nov. 13 attacks. That morning,
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced a national plan to
counter illegal guns, citing worsening gang violence and
terrorism. "Terrorists are more easily getting the guns they
need to carry out their planned attacks," he said.
The plan will include a database to map trafficking
networks, modeled after one used for drugs, and a unit to gather
intelligence on Balkan-French gun pipelines. It would also give
police more powers to work undercover and track sellers or
buyers on the Internet, he said at the time.
It is unclear whether further measures are being studied in
the wake of the attacks. Spokespeople for France's Interior
Ministry and the National Police declined to comment for this
article.
INTELLIGENCE
Researchers say the challenge with gun-trafficking is
gathering intelligence on networks before any attacks.
Nils Duquet, an arms researcher for the Flemish Parliament
in Brussels, said legislators might have to rethink the mandate
of Europol, a police agency based in The Hague that supports
information exchange between national police forces. Europol
currently does not have the mandate to carry out investigations
itself.
"Do we want that, or some kind of European police force set
up to deal with transnational problems, such as arms trafficking
and terrorism?" he asked.
In the U.S., the ATF helps perform this role, enforcing gun
laws and targeting illegal trafficking. Created in 1972, the
agency investigated more than 23,000 firearms cases and
performed 360,000 traces last year.
The agency has nearly 2,500 special agents and a budget of
$1.2 billion, a far cry from the resources available in Europe,
Antoine said.
France has a section of police officers within its organized
crime unit assigned to trafficking, as do other European
countries, but their numbers are relatively few, he said.
In the speech announcing the plan, Cazeneuve said he would
increase maximum penalties for possessing the deadliest guns,
from three to five years. Lienard, the Paris lawyer, said judges
in France rarely give jail terms longer than one or two years.
"They should be getting 30 years. They're selling death!" he
said.
Deactivated guns could also pose a threat. There are gaps in
the law that allow these guns from countries such as Slovakia,
which has lax rules on decommissioning, to be sold in France,
Antoine said. These weapons can be easily reconverted into live
fire weapons - a scenario that played out during attacks in
Paris last January.
On Nov. 18, the European Commission accelerated proposals to
tighten gun laws on the continent, and announced harmonized
policies for deactivating guns, to take effect in three months.
