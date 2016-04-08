At a White House in crisis, Trump looks increasingly isolated
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
BRUSSELS Belgium's federal prosecutor said a man held since November in connection with the Nov. 13 Paris attacks would be released on Friday under strict conditions.
Abdellah C, a 35-year-old Belgian national, accompanied one of the Paris attacks suspects, Mohamed Abrini, to the airport when the latter left to fight in Syria, state broadcaster RTBF reported.
His lawyer told Reuters he denied any involvement.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)
WASHINGTON In the Trump White House, it’s getting lonely at the top.
DUBAI/BEIRUT Vote counting began in Iran on Saturday after a high turnout in an unexpectedly tight presidential election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalise ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.