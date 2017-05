Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks after returning from the annual United Nations General Assembly, in Tehran September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA/Files

PARIS It is of vital importance to fight Islamic State with "all our might", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, a day after Paris called for a grand coalition to destroy the group.

"President Rouhani ... insisted on the vital importance of the fight against Daesch (Islamic State) and terrorism with all our might," a French presidential source said after a call beween the two presidents.

The (two men) insisted on the importance of the Vienna peace talks to resolve the conflict in Syria, the source said.

