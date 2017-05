Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Files

BELEK, Turkey Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the attacks by gunmen and suicide bombers across Paris could change priorities in Washington and other NATO capitals.

"The world is changing, and this shock, the shake-up that took place in Paris will probably ... change a little bit the scale of priorities of our colleagues in Washington

in other NATO capitals," he said when asked whether the attack would bring the U.S. and Russia closer together.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Turkey.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Susan Thomas)