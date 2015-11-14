* Russia says hopes Paris a turning point in East-West ties
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russian politicians on Saturday
said the Paris attack underscored the need for the West and the
Kremlin to bury their differences and join forces to take on
Islamic State militants in Syria, a strategy Moscow has pushed
for in vain for months.
Mired in economic problems and reeling from low oil prices,
a weak rouble, dwindling reserve funds and Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin wants the West to stop
trying to isolate Russia and unite with it instead against what
it says is a common enemy: Islamist extremism.
On Saturday, it said it hoped the Paris attacks, which
Russia condemned unreservedly from President Vladimir Putin
downwards, could be the trigger for the sea change it wants.
"It is clear, that to effectively fight this evil we need
real joint efforts by the entire international community," Putin
said in a statement, a sentiment echoed by his prime minister
and defence minister.
Sergei Sobyanin, a close Putin ally and the mayor of Moscow,
said the killings were "another reason to consolidate in the
battle against Islamic State", while Alexey Pushkov, a senior
lawmaker and the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in
the lower house of parliament, said he hoped the incident would
bring the West to its senses.
"Russia is fighting in Syria against those who blew up Paris
and declared war on Europe," he wrote on his official Twitter
account. "It is time for the West to stop criticising Moscow and
to form a joint coalition."
Russia launched air strikes in Syria to help bolster forces
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Sept. 30, a decision it
said was motivated in part by its desire to protect itself from
possible future terror attacks by some 7,000 citizens from
Russia and the former Soviet Union who are fighting with Islamic
State.
But, to its irritation, Washington has accused Moscow of
mostly sparing Islamic State targets and of bombing rebels
backed by the West or Gulf states instead.
KREMLIN FRUSTRATION
Putin, in an interview on Friday ahead of the G20, expressed
his frustration that the United States had repeatedly rebuffed
Russia's overtures to coordinate more closely when it came to
carrying out air strikes in Syria.
In addition, the Kremlin has for weeks been asking
Washington to share intelligence about militant targets and, on
a diplomatic front, has been seeking to spur the creation of an
over-arching coalition in Syria. Washington has rejected its
advances.
"We need to urgently end the conflict between the West and
Russia over Ukraine," said Sergey Markov, a Putin loyalist.
He said that after Paris, the current Ukrainian government
needed to be replaced with what he called a technocratic
administration to allow the West and Russia to put their
differences aside, a suggestion likely to be regarded as beyond
the pale by Washington.
Russia, which since the 1991 Soviet collapse has suffered a
string of attacks on its own civilians by Islamist or
independence-minded extremists from the Caucasus, beefed up
security across the country on Saturday in response to the Paris
attacks.
A Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula killing
all 224 people on board on Oct. 31. The West has said it was
likely brought down by a bomb; Russia has urged caution, saying
it wants to wait for the official investigation into the
incident to conclude.
Threats against Russia have also appeared on social media in
recent days, prompting an investigation by the FSB security
service.
Two piles of flowers about four feet high had built up on
the pavement in front of the French embassy in Moscow by early
Saturday afternoon. In between them was a cluster of candles.
Many people had left notes.
"Our thoughts are with you on this tragic day," read one
message in French. A steady stream of people arrived bringing
more flowers and a crowd of around 100 people stood in front of
the embassy, looking at the tributes.
(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe and Jack Stubbs in
