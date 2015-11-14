(Releads, combines stories, adds detail, quotes)
By Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia said it was beefing up its
security measures on Saturday following the attacks in Paris,
placing security services on high alert, urging vigilance among
citizens and promising tighter transport safety measures.
Providing little detail, Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee
said that "relevant state agencies" were taking necessary
measures to protect Russians.
"In light of the new threats, the entire national security
network has been put on high alert," the Committee said in a
statement.
Russia's deputy prime minister in charge of the defence
industry Dmitry Rogozin said Russian defence bodies had
introduced additional anti-terror security measures, according
to Interfax news agency.
Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for Friday's
attacks in Paris that killed 127 people, has released a video
threatening attacks in Russia "very soon," the SITE monitoring
group said on Thursday.
Russia began air strike operations last month in Syria,
which the Kremlin says have been aimed at eliminating Islamic
State and other terrorist groups in the country. President
Vladimir Putin said Russia needed to act pre-emptively to
prevent the spread of terrorism.
This weekend Putin will attend the Group of 20 summit in
Antalya in Turkey where the fight against terrorism is expected
to be on the agenda.
On Saturday, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said
his ministry would implement transport safety measures, RIA news
agency reported.
Russian Railways, the country's largest passenger carrier,
said in a statement that additional steps would be taken to
strengthen security and control on the busiest parts of the
railway network.
Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya said it was not
considering suspending flights to France although increased
security checks were to be expected at the country's airports.
Moscow residents have paid tribute to victims of Paris
attacks and laid flowers at the French embassy in Moscow.
