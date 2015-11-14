PARIS Nov 14 The Paris attacks show it is
necessary to eradicate threats to global security through joint
international, a Saudi Arabian source told state news agency SPA
on Saturday.
"A foreign ministry source condemned the terrorist acts and
bombings in the French capital," the source was quoted as
saying.
"Saudi Arabia expresses the need for a concerted effort by
the international community to eradicate these dangerous and
destructive threats that target security and stability around
the globe, and poses a threat to all religions and international
norms and conventions," the source said.
The source added that an effective means for joint
international action was needed to fight those who sought "to
harm global security under any pretext".
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)