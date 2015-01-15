(Adds quotes, details, background)
MADRID Jan 15 Spain's High Court on Thursday
ordered an investigation into time spent in the country by
French supermarket gunman Amedy Coulibaly days before he
launched a deadly attack on a Jewish supermarket in Paris.
Coulibaly killed a policewoman and four customers at a
kosher shop in Paris on Jan. 9. Two other gunmen shot 12 people
at and near the offices of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper.
During his stay in Spain, Coulibaly was accompanied by his
wife Hayat Boumeddiene and a third party who could have aided
the latter's escape to Syria, the High Court said in a
statement.
In the Spanish judicial system, the High Court can open an
investigation and appoints a judge to the case who then receives
police help.
Coulibaly spent the weekend of Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 in Madrid
with Boumeddiene who later went to Syria via Turkey, state
security sources told La Vanguardia newspaper. He returned to
France on Jan. 2, accompanied by a third party, the paper said.
Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz said on public
television the Spanish authorities were co-operating with French
counterparts but he declined to confirm whether Coulibaly had
been in Madrid or say who he could have been in contact with.
Spain's Interior Ministry declined to make further comment.
France launched a search for 26-year-old Boumeddiene after
police killed Coulibaly while storming the Jewish supermarket
where he had taken hostages. Authorities described her as armed
and dangerous.
Footage from security cameras posted on the HaberTurk news
website showed a woman it identified as Boumeddiene walking with
a man to passport control at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport
after flying in from Madrid.
