By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 This week's deadly attacks in
France by Islamist gunmen showed the limits of spy and
anti-terrorist agencies, which often have information about
perpetrators in advance but are only able to assemble all the
clues after the bloodletting has taken place.
From the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States in 2001
through a series of outrages in Europe and other parts of the
world, U.S. and European security and intelligence officials say
a key problem has been making connections from a mass of data.
"Whenever something goes bad, one of the first things you do
is check all the data bases," said retired Gen. Michael Hayden,
a former director of both the CIA and the U.S. National Security
Agency. "Invariably, you do have something. It's inevitable."
Bruce Riedel, a former top CIA analyst, said: "The problem
for the French intelligence and security services is that there
are so many French citizens who have gone to Syria or Iraq or
elsewhere to join the jihad and then come home that they can not
monitor all of them 24 hours a day."
"If they have not broken any laws, intelligence services in
the democratic world cannot arrest you or follow you constantly
just because you are a fanatic jihadist," Riedel said.
"Intelligence is not going to predict when a fanatic goes
from being a radical thinker to a violent terrorist in most
cases," Riedel said.
French and U.S. spy agencies several years ago classified
Said and Cherif Kouachi, the brothers believed to have attacked
the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, as very high
priority terrorism suspects, European and U.S. officials said.
Their names were entered into TIDE, a classified database of
1.2 million individuals the United States considers terrorism
suspects, and the smaller "no fly" list barring them from
boarding flights to or in America, two U.S. officials said.
They had been designated high-priority targets for
surveillance after Cherif was implicated in a group recruiting
French fighters for an Al Qaeda affiliate in Iraq, and Said went
to train with al Qaeda in Yemen in 2011, officials said.
But the U.S. and European officials, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said French authorities scaled back monitoring of
the Kouachis when they kept a low profile during the last few
years.
LONG TERM PLANS?
The officials said that after Said returned from Yemen, the
Kouachis appear to have consciously avoided contact with others
they knew to be under surveillance. The officials said this
suggested in hindsight that they might have been planning to
mount an attack for years.
The U.S. and European security officials said law
enforcement and spy agencies have to prioritize which suspects
to monitor closely because of the huge number of potential
suspects, and such surveillance requires considerable manpower.
Agencies have to assign as many as 30 personnel each day to
watch a single suspect and follow any suspicious contacts he or
she might meet.
The challenge has been complicated by thousands of
foreigners who have gone to join Syria-based militant Islamic
groups such as Islamic State and Nusrah, many of whom are now
returning to their homeland with battlefield experience.
Investigations following actual or attempted attacks by
militants regularly show that spy agencies had advance
information that would have indicated the suspects posed an
imminent threat if the bits of data had been properly connected.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, investigations established that
the CIA and FBI both had early clues to the identities of some
of the men who hijacked the planes and flew them into the World
Trade center and the Pentagon.
But the information, including that they had militant
connections, was not properly shared.
Parliamentary investigations showed that British agencies
had collected intelligence on two of the four men who bombed
London's underground system in July 2005 in an earlier
counter-terrorism investigation. But before the bombings, spy
agencies never deemed the suspects high-priority targets for
monitoring.
There were similar circumstances surrounding two other men
who plotted against the United States - an Army psychiatrist who
killed 13 in a mass shootings at Ft. Hood army base in 2009 and
a Nigerian who narrowly failed to bring down an airliner headed
for Detroit with a bomb in his underwear.
U.S. agencies already had some intelligence tying each man
to the same al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen that investigators have
linked to Said Kouachi. But the clues were not assembled into a
pattern until after the attacks were launched.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and Ken
Wills)