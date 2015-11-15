PARIS Nov 15 France called on Sunday for an
emergency summit of European Union justice and internal affairs
ministers to take place on Non. 20 aimed at speeding up and
implementing security measures that are already under
discussion.
"Faced with atrocities and acts of terrorism that hit France
on November 13 2015, our combat in the struggle against
terrorism should, more than ever, be relentless and resolute,"
said Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in a statement after
the Islamist militant attacks that killed 129 people in Paris on
Friday.
The statement covered potential changes to the Schengen open
borders agreement covering some European countries and said the
request had been made to European Commission Vice president
Frans Timmermans and to Luxembourg's Security Minister Etienne
Schneider. Luxembourg holds the presidency of the Council of the
European Union.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by John Irish)