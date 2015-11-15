(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 15 France called on Sunday for an
emergency meeting of EU justice and interior ministers to take
place on Nov. 20 to speed up and implement security measures
already under discussion.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that the attacks on
Friday that left 132 dead were planned from abroad with support
from France. Investigators have found that the attackers had
either come from or had support coming from Belgium.
Speaking after talks in Paris with his Belgian counterpart,
Cazeneuve signalled out arms trafficking as a priority for
coordination at the EU level.
"Arms trafficking is one the things we need to fight if we
are going to be effective in fighting terrorism," Cazeneuve told
journalists after meeting with his Belgian counterpart.
Cazeneuve also said that EU governments and the European
Parliament needed to rapidly reach an agreement on a system to
share airline passenger data, without watering down.
Lawmakers have resisted endorsing the system, known as the
Passenger Name Record (PNR), on the grounds it could infringe
people's privacy.
Cazeneuve also said that European countries needed to
improve their intelligence sharing and ensure there are
"systematic and coordinated controls" of the European Union's
external borders.
France reintroduced border controls even before the attacks
to tighten security ahead of high-profile international climate
talks Paris will host at the end of the month.
