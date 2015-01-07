STOCKHOLM Jan 7 Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who
stirred controversy in 2007 with published drawings depicting
the Prophet Mohammad as a dog, has had security around him
tightened after Wednesday's attack on the satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
"Yes, they have strengthened protection around me. They have
taken different measures," Vilks told Reuters in a telephone
interview, without giving further details.
Vilks, under constant protection by the Swedish police since
2010, has received numerous death threats and in early 2014 an
American woman who called herself Jihad Jane was sentenced to 10
years in prison for plotting to kill him.
Charlie Hebdo is known for courting controversy with
satirical attacks on political and religious leaders and has
published numerous cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Mark
Heinrich)