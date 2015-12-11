(Adds details, background)
GENEVA Dec 11 Two Syrian nationals were
arrested in Geneva on Friday and traces of explosives were found
in their car, the local newspaper Tribune de Geneve and Swiss
television said.
The newspaper gave no details on the identity of the two men
or the circumstances of their arrest. It said it was unclear
whether the arrests were linked to a heightened security alert
Geneva authorities had declared on Thursday. It remained in
effect at level 3 on a scale of 5.
"Two men of Syrian origin were arrested in Geneva on
Friday," Swiss television said on its nightly news broadcast.
"Traces of explosives were found in their car."
Geneva officials were not immediately available to comment,
but a source close to the case told Reuters that two men had
been arrested, without giving any details.
Swiss media and Reuters have reported that authorities are
looking for four men believed to have been in Geneva this week.
A van with Belgian plates and two men entered Switzerland from
France via the Jura mountains on Tuesday and went back to France
after three few hours, Swiss television said.
Earlier on Friday, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said
that Swiss federal authorities had put Geneva on a high security
alert this week after getting a tip from foreign authorities
about a suspected Islamic State cell in the region.
Two sources confirmed to Reuters that the Central
Intelligence Agency had provided a photo of four men to Swiss
authorities on Wednesday, saying they could be on Swiss
territory.
The photo, published in Swiss newspapers, showed four
bearded men seated, with their faces blurred and index fingers
raised in the air. A CIA spokesman in Washington declined to
comment on Thursday.
