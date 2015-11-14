U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he arrives at a hotel in Vienna, Austria, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Syrian President Bashar al-Assad plans to enter meaningful negotiations as part of a political solution to his country's civil war outlined at peace talks on Saturday, according to intermediaries, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"We are told through our partners in this effort - those at the table with us - that he is prepared to be serious, prepared to send a delegation, prepared to engage in a real negotiation," Kerry told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov after Saturday's international talks.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)