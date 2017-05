Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry address the media before a meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Parties to Syrian peace talks agreed on Saturday to accelerate efforts to end the conflict in Syria by launching negotiations between the government and opposition by January and holding elections within 18 months, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Kerry told a news conference after talks in Vienna

that the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council also agreed to pass a resolution in favor of a ceasefire in Syria.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)