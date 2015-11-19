* Telegram offers ultra-secure way to share text, videos
* Islamic State uses Telegram channels to communicate with
members
* Telegram has shut 78 Islamic State channels
(Adds details of shutdown IS Telegram sites popping up again,
analyst comments)
By Eric Auchard and Jeremy Wagstaff
FRANKFURT/SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Mobile messaging
service Telegram is racing to shut down broadcast channels used
by Islamic State to promote its causes and recruit members, but
the group is creating new channels apparently just as quickly.
Berlin-based Telegram, created two years ago by the founder
of Russia's most popular social network site Vkontakte, has
caught on in many corners of the globe as an ultra-secure way to
quickly upload and share videos, texts and voice messages.
Two months ago, a new public broadcast feature of Telegram
became the preferred method for Islamic State to broadcast news
and share videos of military victories or sermons, according to
security researchers.
The group used Telegram to claim responsibility for the
Paris attacks, which left 129 people dead, and the bombing of a
Russian airliner over Egypt last month, which killed 224.
In a statement published on its site on Wednesday, Telegram
said it has been able to identify and block 78 IS-related
broadcast channels in 12 languages on its site.
"We were disturbed to learn that Telegram's public channels
were being used by ISIS to spread their propaganda," it said.
The company's statement appeared an hour after Reuters
published a piece detailing Islamic State's use of Telegram.
Some of the IS sites blocked by Telegram quickly re-emerged
in new locations on its network. Some were quickly shut down,
while other relocated channels remained running.
Alex Kassirer, a counter-terrorism analyst with the New
York-based private intelligence firm Flashpoint, said IS had
begun using Telegram channels in recent months to broadcast
press releases aimed at recruiting and inspiring followers.
Some of the dozens of channels set up drew as many as 16,000
followers, said Rita Katz, director of Bethesda, Maryland-based
extremist monitoring service SITE Intelligence Group. Some of
those channels can no longer be reached, and a message was
displayed saying they were no longer available.
Unlike Twitter, which has closed thousands of accounts tied
to Islamic State for violating company rules, until Wednesday
Telegram had appeared to let the jihadists operate without fear
of being turned off or traced, Katz said.
Telegram, which did not respond to requests for comment,
explicitly says on its site that it makes efforts to block
Islamic State.
FIGHTING A DIFFERENT FIGHT
The company statement stressed that shutting IS channels on
the site was not taken to restrict free speech, which its
ultra-secure messaging site is designed to encourage.
"While we do block terrorist bots and channels, we will not
block anybody who peacefully expresses alternative opinions,"
Telegram said.
But IS supporters continue to take advantage of private
members-only channels on Telegram to spread word of the new
public propaganda channels.
One newly set-up channel in English called Trendit, has
nearly 500 followers so far, while other jihadi channels aimed
at Islamic State supporters in Indonesia remained up, analysts
said.
"The problem with blocking Telegram groups, like suspending
Twitter or Facebook accounts, is that it becomes a game for IS
supporters to see how fast they can get up another account,"
said researcher Sidney Jones, who runs think-tank in Jakarta
called the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict.
It is often as simple as changing a letter or adding a
number, then "shouting out" the new name to other followers
online, she said.
Telegram was set up by the two brothers who founded
VKontakte.
Pavel Durov, 31, the frontman, and his brother Nicolay, 34,
the technical talent, were inspired by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden's battle against widespread
Internet surveillance and their own run-ins with Russian
authorities.
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in New Delhi, Jim
Finkle in Boston and Joseph Menn in San Francisco.; Editing by
Jonathan Weber, Martin Howell and Ryan Woo)