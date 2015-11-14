PARIS Nov 14 Gunmen and bombers carried out a
wave of attacks on restaurants, a concert hall and near a sports
stadium across Paris on Friday in a deadly rampage claimed by
Islamic State that killed 129 people and wounded 352, of which
99 remain in a critical condition.
Following is a timeline of the events in local time (GMT +1)
given by French prosecutor Francois Molins at a news conference
on Saturday.
Friday Nov 13
2120 - A suicide bomber activates an explosive belt near a
gate of the sports stadium Stade de France in the northern
suburb of Saint-Denis, where President Francois Hollande and the
German foreign minister were watching a friendly soccer
international. The explosion killed the bomber and a passer-by.
2125 - In the 10th district of Paris, at the crossroads of
rue Bichat and rue Alibert, gunmen shoot at clients sitting on
the terraces of the "Le Carillon" bar and the "Petit Cambodge"
restaurant, killing 15 and severely injuring 10.
2130 - Outside the Stade de France, a second suicide bomber
detonates a bomb, killing himself.
2132 - Gunmen open fire in front of the bar "A La Bonne
Biere" at the intersection of rue Fontaine au Roi and rue
Faubourg du Temple in the 11th district, killing five people and
severely injuring eight.
2136 - Gunmen kill 19 people sitting on the terrace of the
restaurant "La Belle Equipe" in nearby rue de Charonne. Nine
people are also severely injured.
Around 2140 - A suicide bomber kills himself inside the
restaurant "Le Comptoir Voltaire" on boulevard Voltaire, also in
the 11th district, injuring one person severely.
2140 - A car stops in front of the nearby Bataclan concert
hall. Several gunmen enter the theatre during a concert (of the
Eagles of Death Metal rock group) and shoot indiscriminately at
the crowd, killing around 89 people and wounding many. The
attackers make verbal references to Syria and Iraq.
2153 - A third suicide bomber kills himself near the Stade
de France.
Saturday, Nov 14
0020 - Security forces launch an assault at the Bataclan
concert hall to try and free those inside. Three of the
attackers are killed: one is shot and the other two kill
themselves using their explosive belt.
(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; editing by Mark John)