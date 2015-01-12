PARIS Jan 7 Representatives of the Paris
tourist industry will set off on a world tour next month to
reassure visitors and agents that the French capital is safe and
open for business after last week's fatal shootings by Islamist
militants.
France, which is struggling to get economic growth going, is
the most visited country in the world. Almost 85 million
foreigners a year support a 150 billion euro ($177 billion)
industry that delivers 7 percent of the nation's GDP, according
to government figures.
In Ile-de-France, a region which includes Paris, 550,000
jobs depend on tourism, making it the biggest industry there.
The city had 47 million visitors in 2014, about half of them
from abroad.
"We're going to the UK at the end of February, to Los
Angeles in March, Italy, Spain and Germany in April, Hong Kong
in May and Tokyo in June," said Francois Navarro, Managing
Director of the Comite Regional du Tourisme Paris Ile-de-France,
a body financed by the regional government.
"Given the importance of this event we told ourselves that
this was the priority - that this was what was really needed,"
he told Reuters.
In the meantime the organisation is telling embassies and
tour operators that the city's museums, monuments, big stores
and amusement parks have more police watching them, "and at the
airports, at this stage, it won't take longer to travel by plane
even though security has been reinforced", he said.
Earlier on Monday the French government said it would deploy
10,000 soldiers on home soil by Tuesday and post almost 5,000
extra police officers.
The shooting dead of 17 people in three days marked the
deadliest Islamist militant attacks in France for decades, and
in any European city since 57 people were killed on London's
transport system in 2005.
Navarro said his organisation had made inquiries among tour
operators and travel agents around the world, and that so far
there had been no impact, with no cancellations expected.
He said he was confident Paris would manage a slight
increase in the number of visitors this year, with growth
notably coming from the Middle East, South Korea and China.
In 2013, the vast majority of visitors to France were from
other European countries, but about 3.1 million came from the
United States and 1.7 million from China, according to
government figures.
($1 = 0.8467 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by David Stamp)