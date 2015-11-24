(Adds details about U.S. business and leisure travel, European
By Alwyn Scott and Katie Reilly
Nov 24 Heightened travel risks stemming from the
recent militant attacks in Paris have depressed flight bookings
to the French capital and other destinations, sending travel
stocks lower as fears grow of a lengthy slump.
Adding to the concern, the U.S. State Department issued a
global travel alert on Monday warning that Islamic State, al
Qaeda, Boko Haram and other groups "continue to plan terrorist
attacks," and urging citizens to "exercise particular caution
during the holiday season and at holiday festivals and events."
The unrest is causing leisure and business travelers to
cancel or reconsider travel, with spillover to other travel
services, experts said.
New flight bookings to Paris, one of the world's
most-visited cities, fell 27 percent in the Nov. 14-21 period
from a year ago, travel information firm ForwardKeys said on
Tuesday.
The decline followed coordinated attacks in Paris on Nov. 13
that killed 130 people. Cancellations came mostly from leisure
travelers, said ForwardKeys, which processes data from 14
million global flight reservations a day.
The U.S.-based Business Travel Coalition said a survey last
week found 35 percent of its members would curb travel to or
within Europe if it appeared more attacks were being planned.
"This week there's even more caution than last week," said
Kevin Mitchell, chairman of the organization, which has 300
members from 17 countries. "Companies are hitting the pause
button on travel" and telling employees they can choose not to
go.
Other groups reported cancellations by tour operators and
efforts by some wealthy Chinese tourists to avoid Paris.
"People are shifting their destinations away from Paris and
France to other locations in Europe, such as Germany, that are
viewed as under less threat," said Paul Hudson, president of
FlyersRights.Org, a U.S. consumer advocacy group with 60,000
members.
U.S. airlines were not reporting changes to schedules, said
a spokeswoman for trade group Airlines For America. The group
did not have numbers on travel cancellations. Delta Air Lines,
which is not a member, said it was "premature to share specific
numbers."
Jennifer Michels, spokeswoman for the American Society of
Travel Agents, said a poll of members found customers were not
delaying or canceling travel to and from Europe.
"Many ASTA members tell us that travelers really are not as
concerned as you would think, and they are receiving little to
no phone calls or concerned requests for more information,"
Michels said in an email.
'COOLING OFF'
Other indicators, such as falling travel prices, point to
slack demand, Mitchell said. "When hotels go on sale in Paris,
that means somebody's not flying there," he said.
Low-cost European carrier easyJet said on Tuesday it
had seen a "cooling off" in demand for travel to France.
Air France has experienced some reduction
in traffic following the attacks, but it was too early to
quantify, a company source said last week.
Airline and travel stocks fell sharply on
Tuesday. Air France was down 3.9 percent and easyjet
down 3.2 percent.
On Wall Street, United Continental Holdings Inc
closed down 3 percent at $56.80, Delta Air Lines Inc
fell 3 percent to $47.24 and American Airlines lost 2.5 percent
to $41.23. Expedia.com fell 2.9 percent to $121.27 and
Priceline Group dropped 1.9 percent to $1,240.18.
ForwardKeys said bookings for the Christmas period were
trailing last year's level by 13 percent. It said cancellations
spiked 21 percent in the week after the Paris attacks, compared
with the same period last year.
In recent days, the level of cancellations had stabilized at
about the same level as last year as airlines stopped offering
free rebooking, it added.
But "booking trends are not yet showing signs of recovery,"
ForwardKeys Chief Executive Olivier Jager said in an interview.
"It's going to take many months."
