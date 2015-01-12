Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks to media after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday Turkey should not be blamed after a suspected accomplice in last week's attacks in Paris travelled through Turkey to Syria before the killings occurred. [ID:nL6N0UR150]

Turkish authorities first require intelligence in order to bar suspected travellers, he said, speaking at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Turkey has deported between 1,500 and 2,000 foreign nationals whose names have appeared on a black list of 7,000 people provided by international intelligence agencies, he said.

