MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
ISTANBUL Jan 15 Prosecutors in Istanbul have opened an investigation into Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet for publishing excerpts from French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Turkish television stations said on Thursday.
Cumhuriyet, a staunchly secular opposition newspaper, printed parts of Charlie Hebdo in an insert on Wednesday, one of five international editions of the satirical newspaper.
Muslim clerics in the Middle East have denounced last week's attack on Charlie Hebdo but criticised the weekly for publishing new cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in its first issue after the killings. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.