UNITED NATIONS Jan 7 The United Nations
Security Council condemned on Wednesday a "barbaric and cowardly
terrorist attack" at the Paris offices of a weekly satirical
magazine and called for the perpetrators to be brought to
justice.
"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this
intolerable terrorist act targeting journalists and a
newspaper," the 15-member council said in a statement.
Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo
magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12
people, including two police officers in the worst militant
attack on French soil in decades.
