By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 U.S. President Barack Obama's
chief of staff on Tuesday took responsibility for not sending a
top U.S. official to a Paris unity march after deadly Islamic
militant attacks in the French capital earlier this month.
Denis McDonough said in a television interview that it was
his decision not to send the president or a high-level American
representative to the Jan. 11 march, where the U.S. absence drew
criticism.
"We regret we didn't send someone more senior than our
ambassador, that rests on me. That's my job," he said, speaking
on NBC's "Today" program.
At the march, 44 foreign dignitaries joined French President
Francois Hollande in leading more than a million people through
Paris in a show of solidarity after Islamist militants killed 17
people in three days of attacks in the city.
The United States was represented by its ambassador to
France, Jane Hartley.
Spokesman Josh Earnest has admitted the White House made a
mistake and said that Obama would have liked to attend. But
McDonough's admission on Tuesday is the first time someone in
the administration has taken the blame for the incident.
Critics, including Republican lawmakers and U.S. media
outlets, have blasted the lack of a top American official at the
unity march that featured leaders from Britain, Germany and
Israel walking arm-in-arm.
U.S. administration officials have said security
requirements were a major reason behind not sending Obama or
Vice President Joe Biden to Paris, adding that their security
needs can be distracting from such events.
McDonough said he especially regretted the decision because
the attention it drew "covered up and obfuscated the very good
progress that our intelligence agencies, our law enforcement
agencies" have made in confronting security threats as well as
U.S. cooperation with the French and other European allies.
"That's what we ought to be focused on, but unfortunately
the decisions I made obfuscated that effort. We're going to
continue make sure we're focused on that and working with our
friends to make sure something like that doesn't happen again,"
he told NBC.
Criticism about the decision has not come from official
channels in France, where authorities have welcomed the support
of U.S. officials. On Friday U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
who speaks fluent French, visited Paris to offer condolences.
